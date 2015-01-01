Abstract

A history of colonisation and corresponding traumas has resulted in disparate rates of violence and sexual health inequities among many Native American populations. As a result, Native American adolescents and young adults specifically, experience higher rates of STIs, HIV and unintended pregnancy relative to their non-Hispanic White counterparts. To address these inequities, sexual health education programmes should reflect Native American cultural values and traditional teachings to align with community assets and protective factors. The objective of this study was to describe sexual and reproductive health professionals' perspectives on how trauma collectively affects the sexual health of older adolescents and young adult Native American women between the ages of 15-25 years. We purposively sampled sexual and reproductive health professionals who worked with members of this priority population. Individual in-depth interviews were conducted, recorded, and transcribed. Transcripts were analysed using thematic analysis. The themes identified in the interviews include the impact of trauma and colonisation on sexual health, strategies for combatting trauma, promoting sexual health, and supporting the development of culturally congruent sexual health education curricula.



FINDINGS point to the need for culturally relevant, trauma-informed sexual health education interventions to help promote sexual and reproductive health equity for Native American adolescent and young adult women.

