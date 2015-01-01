Abstract

Traumatic spinal cord injuries (TSCIs) can lead to life-threatening consequences and neurological deficits. Sports activities significantly contribute to the incidence of these injuries. It is important to understand the epidemiology of sport-related spinal cord injuries (SCIs) in the Gulf region to improve patient care and increase awareness among this population. While studies from Saudi Arabia and Qatar have addressed SCIs related to both cycling and diving, we believe there is still significant scope for improvement in research on this topic. Special attention should be given to conducting retrospective studies across Gulf countries to establish a well-organized database.

