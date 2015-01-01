Abstract

Suicide remains a critical global health issue despite advancements in mental health treatment. The purpose of this analysis is to emphasize the development, patterns, and noteworthy outcomes of suicide prediction research. It also helps to uncover gaps and areas of under-researched topics within suicide prediction. A scientometric analysis was conducted using Biblioshiny and VOSviewer. To thoroughly assess the academic literature on suicide prediction, various scientometric methodologies such as trend analysis and citation analysis were employed. We utilized the temporal features of the Web of Science to analyze publication trends over time. Author affiliation data were used to investigate the geographic distribution of research. Cluster analysis was performed by grouping related keywords into clusters to identify overarching themes within the literature. A total of 1,703 articles from 828 different sources, spanning from 1942 to 2023, were collected for the analysis. Machine learning techniques might have a big influence on suicide-related event prediction, which would enhance attempts at suicide prevention and intervention. The conceptual understanding of suicide prediction is enhanced by scientometric analysis, which further uncovers the research gap and literature in this area. Suicide prediction research underscores that suicidal behavior is not caused by a single factor but is the result of a complex interplay of multiple factors. These factors may include biological, psychological, social, and environmental factors. Understanding and integrating these factors into predictive models is a theoretical advancement in the field. Unlike previous bibliometric studies in the field of suicide prediction that have typically focused on specific subtopics or data sources, our analysis offers a comprehensive mapping of the entire landscape. We encompass a wide range of suicide prediction literature, including research from medical, psychological, and social science domains, thus providing a holistic overview.

Language: en