Shah S, Avery A, Bailey R, Bell B, Coulson N, Lüke R, McLaughlin J, Logan P. Disabil. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/09638288.2024.2376346

38994847

PURPOSE: To explore the cause, influences and consequences of falling for adults with cerebral palsy (CP) across their life course, and how this is managed.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: We used interview data from a multimethod UK study exploring the effects of ageing with CP and healthcare across the life course. Twenty-six participants were recruited and interviewed using various digital platforms to maximise inclusive participation in the UK. Follow-up email semi-structured interviews were conducted to further explore experiences of falls. Transcribed interviews were analysed thematically.

RESULTS: Falling and fear of falling (FoF) is problematic for over half of the participants in the sample. They perceived falls and FoF as limiting their participation, autonomy and independence in employment, social and cultural activities. Participants used their own management strategies, due to limited specialist interventions or practitioner knowledge to manage or prevent falls. Practices, such as the use of a wheelchair or avoiding activities prompted changes to relationships and identity.

CONCLUSIONS: Falling for adults with CP happens earlier in life compared to the general population. Adults with CP may benefit from specialist falls prevention services to help maintain muscle strength and balance. Research is needed to evaluate effective interventions for people with CP.


rehabilitation; mobility; falling; walking; adults; life course; Cerebral palsy; participation

