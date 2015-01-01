Abstract

Disaster experiences and explorations of preparedness among Asian, Pacific Islander, and Desi Americans (APIDA) in the United States are often overlooked owing to their relatively smaller population share. APIDA are not homogenous, and their disaster experiences warrant further examination. This paper does so by investigating disaster preparedness using disaggregated information about APIDA. The study utilises nationally representative data from the 2017 American Housing Survey, analysing sociodemographic covariates. The disaster preparedness score among APIDA communities was approximately 4.81 on a zero to nine scale. APIDA renters and non-US citizens were less prepared than homeowners and US citizens. Among subgroups, Korean, Chinese, and Vietnamese respondents who were non-US citizens were less prepared than those who were US citizens. Marital status was significantly and positively associated with preparedness among Indians, Japanese, Vietnamese, and multiracial respondents. The findings underscore the importance of data disaggregation and tailored preparedness information and resources to address specific challenges APIDA communities face instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.

