Citation
Li S, Orr M, Plessen KJ, Pagsberg AK, Meier S. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2374165.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38993153
Abstract
Background & Objectives: Terror catastrophizing, defined as an ongoing fear of future terrorist attacks, is associated with a higher incidence of anxiety disorders, among other psychological impacts. However, previous studies examining terror catastrophizing's relationship to other mental health disorders are limited. The current study sought to determine if patients diagnosed with anxiety and depression would experience increased terror catastrophizing. Additionally, this study aimed to investigate whether parental terror catastrophizing increases children's internalizing symptoms.Design & Methods: Individuals were randomly drawn from the Danish Civil Registration System and invited to complete a series of questionnaires to measure terror catastrophizing tendency, lifetime parental trauma, and children's internalizing symptoms. In total, n = 4,175 invitees completed the survey of which 933 reported on a child between 6 and 18 years. Responses were analyzed using a generalized linear regression model.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Child; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Denmark; Adolescent; Terrorism; Surveys and Questionnaires; childhood trauma; internalizing symptoms; Fear/psychology; Parents/psychology; *Terrorism/psychology; *Anxiety/psychology; *Depression/psychology; *Catastrophization/psychology; encuesta en línea; lifetime trauma; online surveys; síntomas internalizantes; Terrorismo; trauma durante la vida; trauma en la infancia