|
Citation
|
Rhodin R, Eklund R, Hagström AS, Dyregrov A, Sveen J. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2375139.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38995199
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Losing a family member during childhood is a potentially traumatic event and increases the risk of mental health difficulties. Adolescents have the right to express their views in research of relevance to them, but few studies have involved bereaved adolescents as collaborators (i.e. Patient and Public Involvement (PPI)). Furthermore, to ensure meaningful and non-tokenistic involvement, bereaved adolescents' levels of participation and experiences of taking part in research need to be evaluated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Adolescent; evaluation; Surveys and Questionnaires; Bereavement; loss; grief; teenagers; psychosocial support; Patient Participation; *Mobile Applications; adolescentes; *Bereavement; *Self-Management; apoyo psicosocial; Community Participation/psychology; desarrollo de intervenciones; duelo; Duelo; duelo parental; ehealth; esalud; evaluación; intervention development; parentally bereaved; pérdida; PPI