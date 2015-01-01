|
Citation
|
Hellyer J, Gereke J. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1384470.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38993344
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Recent years have witnessed an increase in highly publicized attacks targeting members of ethnoracial and religious minority groups. To date, existing research has primarily focused on the tendency for such "trigger events" to generate violent aftershocks. We argue that beyond such ripple effects, highly salient trigger events significantly increase hate-crime related stress among racial and ethnic minorities. Additionally, we explore whether these effects are limited to the group most clearly targeted, or if they "spill over" to other minoritized communities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
United States; stress; natural experiment; African-Americans; Charlottesville; hate crimes; racial and ethnic minorities