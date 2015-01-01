Abstract

ISSUE ADDRESSED: Concussion awareness and knowledge among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples residing in Perth, Western Australia and factors preventing presentation at a health service for assessment after such an injury.



METHODS: Qualitative study with participants aged between 18 and 65 years. Recruitment was by Facebook advertising and snowball sampling. A semi-structured topic yarning guide was used to guide conversations through 1:1, multi-person or group yarns. Yarns were audio-recorded, transcribed and thematically analysed.



RESULTS: Twenty-four participants were recruited. A good knowledge of modes of concussion injury was identified in these participants. However, they identified difficulty differentiating this injury from other injuries or medical conditions. Multiple factors contributed to a reluctance to seek assessment and further management of a potential concussion. Multiple strategies to enhance education and presentation for assessment were suggested by participants.



CONCLUSIONS: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-owned and led concussion education is the first step in enhancing understanding of this condition. Education must be coupled with improvements in the cultural safety of healthcare services, as without this, patients will continue to fail to present for assessment and management. SO WHAT?: It is recommended that concussion education focuses on the differentiation of concussion as a diagnosis from other injuries. Information regarding where and when to seek medical assessment is recommended, and this must be in a culturally safe environment. Typical recovery and potential sequelae must be explored, in programs led and devised by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples engaged with the community for which the education is proposed.

