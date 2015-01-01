Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Adolescent suicide is a significant global public health concern. Although numerous studies have investigated factors that influence the risk of suicide among adolescents around the world, limited data are available in the Malaysian context, especially among the diverse ethnic communities of Sarawak. This study aimed to determine the factors associated with the risk of suicide among adolescents in Sarawak, Malaysia.



METHODS: A community-based cross-sectional study was conducted among 1,344 adolescents in Sarawak using face-to-face interviews. Hierarchical binary logistic regression analysis was performed to identify factors that determine the risk of suicide among adolescents.



RESULTS: Two predictive models were constructed. Both models revealed that being female (OR=1.578, 95 % CI: 1.191, 2.092, p=0.001), having Malay ethnicity (OR=1.733, 95 % CI: 1.236, 2.429, p=0.001) and having a disease significantly increased the risk of suicide (OR=1.895, 95 % CI: 1.221, 2.942, p=0.004). In particular, Model 2, which showed a better fit, found that occasional religious practice (OR=1.610, 95 % CI: 1.126, 2.303, p=0.009), poor parental relationships (OR=1.739, 95 % CI: 1.035, 2.922, p=0.037) and higher addiction (OR=1.015, 95 % CI: 1.008, 1.022, p=0.001), depression (OR=1.919, 95 % CI: 1.241, 2.968, p=0.003), and stress (OR=2.707, 95 % CI: 1.689, 4.340, p=0.001) scores were significantly associated with an increased risk of suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: This study sheds light on multiple factors that contribute to the risk of suicide among adolescents in Sarawak. These findings underscore the importance of holistic prevention strategies, including psychological and social dimensions, to mitigate the risk of suicide in this population. Further research is warranted to understand the complex interplay of these factors and guide the development of targeted interventions.

