Abstract

AIM: To evaluate the effect of the fear of violence of nurses working in Turkey on their intention to migrate and to examine the mediating role of psychological well-being on this effect.



BACKGROUND: Many countries are concerned about nurses' fear of violence and their intention to migrate. The fear of violence at work may influence nurses' intention to migrate. Additionally, psychological well-being may impact this process. However, the impact of the fear of violence at work on the intention to migrate, as well as the moderating effect of psychological well-being in a nursing context, is not well understood.



METHODS: We conducted this cross-sectional study on a sample of 221 nurses from two public hospitals. We collected survey data between November 2022 and January 2023 using three scales. We analyzed the data using SPSS, AMOS, and HAYES. We followed the STROBE statement guidelines for cross-sectional studies.



RESULTS: Nurses reported a moderate intention to migrate and a moderate to high level of fear of violence and psychological well-being. Fear of violence is positively associated with the intention to migrate. Mediation analyses indicated that the association between fear of violence and intention to migration was mediated by psychological well-being.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: The fear among nurses of being exposed to violence increases their intention to migrate. However, high psychological well-being can reduce this intention. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING AND HEALTH POLICY: Nursing managers, policymakers, and decision-makers need to take serious precautions against the fear of violence in the future and make necessary improvements for nurses who witness violence. To achieve this, it can begin by paying attention to the high psychological well-being of each nurse.

Language: en