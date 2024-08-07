Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Using the Pediatric Health Information System, this study compared the relative severity of fractures sustained from trampolines with those from other playground equipment.



METHODS: Pediatric patients were identified in the Pediatric Health Information System with trampoline-related injuries (TRIs) or playground-related injuries (PRIs) diagnosed as fractures. Adjustments were made for hospital, year of injury, sex, age, race, median household income, and rurality through propensity score weighting. Four injury-related outcome measures were examined as a proxy for injury severity.



RESULTS: A total of 133,232 patients met inclusion criteria. In unadjusted univariate analyses, TRIs were associated with greater odds of severe fracture and lower odds of receiving surgical treatment (OR = 0.954) compared with PRIs. After adjustment, TRIs sustained in late childhood and adolescence were more likely to receive surgical management (OR = 1.092 and OR = 1.192, respectively) while TRIs sustained in younger children were less likely (OR = 0.607) than PRIs.



DISCUSSION: Youths in late childhood and adolescence are at increased odds of undergoing surgical management after trampoline fractures. Beyond underscoring the risks of trampoline play, our results highlight the importance of considering age in recreational injury epidemiology and the public health safety initiatives aimed at specific age groups.

