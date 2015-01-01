SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Farley D, Leone C, Palmer C. J. Law Med. Ethics 2024; 52(S1): 66-69.

(Copyright © 2024, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1017/jme.2024.37

38995246

In recent years, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office and the Minnesota Department of Health have cultivated a productive partnership to strengthen the state's multidisciplinary response to overlapping health equity and social justice issues. This article describes shared efforts in three areas: post-conviction justice, drug overdose, and human trafficking/exploitation.


Humans; Drug Overdose; Minnesota; Human Trafficking; Social Justice; Health Equity; *Drug Overdose/prevention & control; Forced Criminality; Lawyers; Opioid Settlement; Post-Conviction Justice; State Government

