Ehsani JP, Michael J, Duren M, Drabo E, Sabit A. J. Law Med. Ethics 2024; 52(S1): 26-30.

(Copyright © 2024, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1017/jme.2024.33

38995247

The purpose of this study was to measure the prevalence of use of driver monitoring systems among U.S. adults, and factors influencing their adoption. One in five U.S. adults has used driver monitoring, primarily to obtain a discount on insurance. Safety benefits and financial incentives are likely to influence adoption.


Humans; United States; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Automobile Driving/statistics & numerical data; Driver Monitoring Systems

