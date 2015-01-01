|
Ehsani JP, Michael J, Duren M, Drabo E, Sabit A. J. Law Med. Ethics 2024; 52(S1): 26-30.
38995247
The purpose of this study was to measure the prevalence of use of driver monitoring systems among U.S. adults, and factors influencing their adoption. One in five U.S. adults has used driver monitoring, primarily to obtain a discount on insurance. Safety benefits and financial incentives are likely to influence adoption.
