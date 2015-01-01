SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Borisy-Rudin FF, MacKenzie R, Busalacchi M, Kostelac C. J. Law Med. Ethics 2024; 52(S1): 17-21.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1017/jme.2024.35

PMID

38995252

Abstract

In Wisconsin, many alcohol policies are regulated at the local level. To examine the relationship between local policies, alcohol use and health outcomes, our team developed a database to collect local alcohol policies. Initial results highlight differences in how policies are defined, enforced, and made available to the public.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Wisconsin; Databases, Factual; Local Government; *Alcohol Drinking/legislation & jurisprudence/prevention & control; Alcohol Beverage Law; Alcohol Licensing; Excessive Alcohol Use; Health Policy/legislation & jurisprudence; Legal Epidemiology; Public Policy/legislation & jurisprudence; Substance Use Prevention

