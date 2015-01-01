|
Citation
|
Borisy-Rudin FF, MacKenzie R, Busalacchi M, Kostelac C. J. Law Med. Ethics 2024; 52(S1): 17-21.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38995252
|
Abstract
|
In Wisconsin, many alcohol policies are regulated at the local level. To examine the relationship between local policies, alcohol use and health outcomes, our team developed a database to collect local alcohol policies. Initial results highlight differences in how policies are defined, enforced, and made available to the public.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Wisconsin; Databases, Factual; Local Government; *Alcohol Drinking/legislation & jurisprudence/prevention & control; Alcohol Beverage Law; Alcohol Licensing; Excessive Alcohol Use; Health Policy/legislation & jurisprudence; Legal Epidemiology; Public Policy/legislation & jurisprudence; Substance Use Prevention