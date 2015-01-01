SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vaca FE, Drabo EF, Li K. J. Law Med. Ethics 2024; 52(S1): 81-84.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1017/jme.2024.42

PMID

38995254

Abstract

In 2021, there were 11.7 million licensed young drivers in the U.S. This is 1.5 million fewer young drivers compared to 2007. The phenomenon of delay in driving licensure among teens has notable implications for opportunities positioning them for life success when transitioning into emerging adulthood and in later life.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; United States; Adolescent; Young Adult; Youth; Social Welfare; *Automobile Driving/legislation & jurisprudence; *Licensure/legislation & jurisprudence; Delay in Driving Licensure; Graduated Driver Licensing; Risk Attitudes

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print