|
Citation
|
Vaca FE, Drabo EF, Li K. J. Law Med. Ethics 2024; 52(S1): 81-84.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38995254
|
Abstract
|
In 2021, there were 11.7 million licensed young drivers in the U.S. This is 1.5 million fewer young drivers compared to 2007. The phenomenon of delay in driving licensure among teens has notable implications for opportunities positioning them for life success when transitioning into emerging adulthood and in later life.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; United States; Adolescent; Young Adult; Youth; Social Welfare; *Automobile Driving/legislation & jurisprudence; *Licensure/legislation & jurisprudence; Delay in Driving Licensure; Graduated Driver Licensing; Risk Attitudes