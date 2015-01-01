SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Origenes AN, White SA, McGinty EE, Vernick JS. J. Law Med. Ethics 2024; 52(S1): 85-88.

(Copyright © 2024, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1017/jme.2024.39

38995259

Drug-impaired driving is a growing problem in the U.S. States regulate drug-impaired driving in different ways. Some do not name specific drugs or amounts. Others do identify specific drugs and may regulate cannabis separately. We provide up-to-date information about these state laws.

Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; Drug impaired driving


Language: en

Humans; United States; Driving; Cannabis; Drugs; Legislation, Drug; *Driving Under the Influence/legislation & jurisprudence; *State Government; Automobile Driving/legislation & jurisprudence; Drug and Narcotic Control/legislation & jurisprudence; Impairment; Law

