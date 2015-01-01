|
Jarrah S, Geffen B, Babiarz G, Hartung B, Cook A, Todd M. J. Law Med. Ethics 2024; 52(S1): 49-52.
(Copyright © 2024, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38995260
Firearm violence has soared in American cities, but most states statutorily preempt municipal firearm regulation. This article describes a unique collaboration in Philadelphia among elected officials, public health researchers, and attorneys that has led to litigation based on original quantitative analyses and grounded in innovative constitutional theories and statutory interpretation.
