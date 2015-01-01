SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jarrah S, Geffen B, Babiarz G, Hartung B, Cook A, Todd M. J. Law Med. Ethics 2024; 52(S1): 49-52.

DOI

10.1017/jme.2024.66

PMID

38995260

Abstract

Firearm violence has soared in American cities, but most states statutorily preempt municipal firearm regulation. This article describes a unique collaboration in Philadelphia among elected officials, public health researchers, and attorneys that has led to litigation based on original quantitative analyses and grounded in innovative constitutional theories and statutory interpretation.


Keywords

Humans; Philadelphia; Government Regulation; Gun Violence; Wounds, Gunshot/prevention & control; *Firearms/legislation & jurisprudence; *Public Health/legislation & jurisprudence; Gun Violence/legislation & jurisprudence/prevention & control; Legal Analysis; Policy Evaluation; Preemption; Violence Prevention

