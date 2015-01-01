Abstract

We conducted a comprehensive review of state workers' compensation laws in the United States to evaluate the extent to which they support first responders with mental injury. Most state workers' compensation systems divide mental injuries into categories based on their presumed etiology: physical-mental, mental-physical, and mental-mental. Major differences exist among states as to which workers are eligible. Proving workplace causation can be difficult where no traumatic physical injuries exist. Latency periods, time limits, preexisting health conditions, restrictions as to types of condition covered, and complex chains of causation may make this burden, which falls on the claimant, even more challenging. Only nine (9) states enacted presumption of causation laws for mental health conditions to ease claimants' burden of proof. This contrasts starkly with presumption laws for chronic and infectious diseases. State decision-makers should create presumptions that mental health conditions in first responders are caused or significantly exacerbated by their stressful workplaces.

