Abstract

The current study investigated changes in proximal descriptive alcohol use norms from high school to college, social integration as a predictor of stable versus shifting peer norms, and the consequences of norm profile membership for developmental outcomes. Using data (N = 9753 12th grade students; 59% female; 80% White, 7% Black, 5% Hispanic, 5% Asian/Pacific Islander, 3% other races/ethnicities) from the Monitoring the Future panel study, we identified five distinct norm profiles-three stable profiles (high, moderate-high, and low) and two shifting profiles (increasing, declining)-that had unique patterns of perceived friend alcohol use norms. Social integration distinguished norm profile membership, and we observed particular detriments to outcomes for those in the stable high peer norm profile.

