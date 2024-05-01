Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Computed tomography (CT) of the torso has become increasingly common for assessment of fall patients in the emergency department. Some data suggest that older adults (≥65) may benefit from torso imaging more than younger patients. We sought to evaluate the usage and utility of CT imaging for elderly patients presenting after ground-level falls (GLFs) from 1 meter or less at our level 1 trauma center.



METHODS: Patients ≥18 presenting with GLF in 2015-2019 were included. Data were obtained through chart and trauma registry review. Descriptive statistics were used to summarize the use of CT imaging for patients younger than versus older than 65 y old. Three multivariate logistic regression models with age as a continuous, binary (<65 versus ≥65), or categorical (in multiples of 5) variable were used to investigate whether age is associated with an increased identification of traumatic injury not previously suspected or known based on physical exam (PE) or plain radiograph after GLF.



RESULTS: A total of 522 patients <65 and 673 patients ≥65 y old were included. Older patients were significantly more likely to receive screening chest radiograph, screening pelvic radiograph, brain CT, and neck CT (all P < 0.001), but not torso (chest, abdomen, and pelvis) CT (P = 0.144). On multivariate logistic regression, age was not significantly associated with an increased odds of identification of traumatic injury after torso CT (continuous: adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 1.01, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.99-1.03, P = 0.379; binary: aOR = 0.86, 95% CI = 0.46-1.58, P = 0.619; categorical: aOR = 1.03, 95% CI = 0.94-1.14, P = 0.453). A positive PE was the only variable associated with significantly increased odds of having an abnormal torso CT scan in all models. Only two patients ≥65 y old had injuries identified on torso CT in the context of a negative PE and negative screening imaging.



CONCLUSIONS: The rate of torso injury identification in patients sustaining GLF is not associated with age, but is strongly associated with positive PE findings. In the subset of elderly GLF patients without positive torso PE findings, more conservative use of CT imaging could decrease health-care utilization costs without compromising patient care.

