Ross A, Kim J, McKay M, Pappas E, Hardaker N, Whalan M, Peek K. Med. J. Aust. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Australian Medical Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)
38992929
OBJECTIVES: To estimate the long term cost savings, return on investment, and gain in quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) that could be achieved by a national anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury prevention program for amateur football (soccer) players in Australia. STUDY DESIGN: Markov model decision analysis. SETTING, PARTICIPANTS: Two hypothetical scenarios including all amateur football players in Australia (340 253 players): no intervention, and a national ACL injury prevention program. Transitions between health states, including ACL rupture, meniscal injury, knee osteoarthritis, and total knee replacement were made in one-year cycles over 35 years from a societal perspective. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Cost savings, return on investment, and QALY gain achieved in the prevention program scenario relative to control scenario, by age group (10-17, 18-34, 35 years or older) and gender. SECONDARY OUTCOMES: incidence of ACL rupture, knee osteoarthritis, total knee replacement, and total knee replacement revision.
