Abstract

Musculoskeletal injuries in adolescents tend to occur in particular locations and have distinct characteristics, as they affect an immature skeleton. Increased engagement in sports, extended training and competition periods, and early specialization in specific sports, among other factors, have contributed significantly to the rise in musculoskeletal sports injuries in adolescents. Furthermore, females show a particularly pronounced increase in sports participation, where anatomical and hormonal factors play crucial roles in the development and increased frequency of sports-related injuries. Consequently, there is a growing demand for diagnostic imaging techniques. Musculoskeletal and pediatric radiologists require a comprehensive understanding of intrinsic and extrinsic risk factors and the successive stages of skeletal development that can influence the specific characteristics of sports injuries in adolescents. These aspects are crucial for the diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic management of these injuries and for mitigating chronic conditions that could compromise future sports participation. This review analyzes the primary musculoskeletal injuries in adolescent athletes and highlights the pivotal role of different imaging methods in their diagnosis and management.

Language: en