Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Activity and participation are important for older adults as they are associated with well-being and quality of life. Falls, emergency department (ED) visits, and hospitalizations are adverse health outcomes that impact older adults. Limited research has investigated whether measurement of activity and participation are related to adverse health events in community dwelling older adults. This study sought to examine the association between activity and participation with falls, ED visits, and hospitalization over 1 year in community dwelling older adults.



METHODS: A secondary analysis of a longitudinal clinical trial of 341 community dwelling older adults was conducted. The sample mean age was 80.9 (SD = 7.7) years and 83% were female. One-year risk of falls was associated with baseline Late Life Function and Disability Instrument (LLFDI) components of overall function and disability (frequency and limitations dimensions). Incident rate ratios (IRRs) and 95% CIs were calculated.



RESULTS: For each 5-point higher score (clinically meaningful difference) in activity as measured by LLFDI-overall function (adjusted for age, race, sex, comorbidities and fall history), there was an 18% lower rate of falls (IRR = 0.82, 95% CI = 0.74-0.92); 12% reduction in hospitalizations (IRR = 0.88; 95% CI = 0.77-0.99); and 11% lower rate of emergency room visits (IRR = 0.89, 95% CI = 0.81-0.98). Greater participation as measured by the LLFDI limitations dimension was related to fewer falls (IRR = 0.93, 95% CI = 0.87-1.00) and hospitalizations (IRR = 0.91, 95% CI = 0.83-0.99).



CONCLUSION: Greater activity and participation are associated with a lower incidence of falls, ED visits, and hospitalizations representing an important consideration for targeted physical therapist interventions. IMPACT STATEMENT: Physical therapists are uniquely positioned to identify and address reduced activity and participation. If activity and participation are specifically targeted and improved through physical therapy, undesirable distal health outcomes might be prevented or minimized.

