Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previously, we demonstrated that childhood maltreatment could worsen depressive symptoms through neuroticism. On the one hand, some studies report that sleep disturbances are related to childhood maltreatment and neuroticism and worsens depressive symptoms. But, to our knowledge, no reports to date have shown the interrelatedness between childhood maltreatment, neuroticism, and depressive symptoms, and sleep disturbance in the one model. We hypothesized that sleep disturbance enhances the influence of maltreatment victimization in childhood or neuroticism on adulthood depressive symptoms and the mediation influence of neuroticism between maltreatment victimization in childhood and adulthood depressive symptoms.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: Total 584 Japanese volunteer adults recruited through convenience sampling from 4/2017 to 4/2018 were assessed regarding their characteristics of demographics, history of childhood maltreatment, sleep disturbance, neuroticism, and depressive symptoms with questionnaires self-administered. Survey data were analyzed using simple moderation models and a moderating mediation model.



RESULTS: The interaction of sleep disturbance with childhood maltreatment or neuroticism on depressive symptoms was significantly positive. Furthermore, the moderating effect of sleep disturbance on the indirect effect of childhood maltreatment to depressive symptoms through neuroticism was significantly positive. LIMITATIONS: Because this was a cross-sectional study, a causal relationship could not be confirmed.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings indicate that individuals with milder sleep disturbance experience fewer depressive symptoms attributable to neuroticism and childhood maltreatment. Additionally, people with less sleep disturbance have fewer depressive symptoms arising from neuroticism owing to childhood maltreatment. Therefore, improvement of sleep disturbance will buffer the aggravating effect of childhood maltreatment, neuroticism caused by various factors, and neuroticism resulting from childhood maltreatment on depressive symptoms.

Language: en