Citation
Masuya J, Morishita C, Ono M, Honyashiki M, Tamada Y, Seki T, Shimura A, Tanabe H, Inoue T. PLoS One 2024; 19(7): e0305033.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
38995961
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Previously, we demonstrated that childhood maltreatment could worsen depressive symptoms through neuroticism. On the one hand, some studies report that sleep disturbances are related to childhood maltreatment and neuroticism and worsens depressive symptoms. But, to our knowledge, no reports to date have shown the interrelatedness between childhood maltreatment, neuroticism, and depressive symptoms, and sleep disturbance in the one model. We hypothesized that sleep disturbance enhances the influence of maltreatment victimization in childhood or neuroticism on adulthood depressive symptoms and the mediation influence of neuroticism between maltreatment victimization in childhood and adulthood depressive symptoms.
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Child; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; Sleep/physiology; Child Abuse/psychology; *Depression/psychology; *Neuroticism; Adult Survivors of Child Abuse/psychology; Sleep Wake Disorders/psychology/etiology