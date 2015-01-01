Abstract

Gambling disorder (GD) is a common mental health condition affecting 0.4%-2.4% of the population.1 There is concern about the link between GD and suicidality.2,3 In a subset of data from the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions, 18.3% of people with probable lifetime GD had at least 1 lifetime suicide attempt.4 In an analysis of medical records from 141 individuals diagnosed with GD attending an addiction recovery outpatient unit in Japan, 12.1% had a history of 1 or more suicide attempt(s).5 In people with GD attending treatment in Australia, questionnaire data indicated that 9.7% had a history of 1 or more suicide attempt(s).6 Using a large sample (1,112) of treatment-seeking adults with GD in Spain, 6.7% of the sample reported a history of 1 or more suicide attempt(s).7 A prior study by Hodgins et al8 in a community sample of 101 people with gambling problems found that 33% of the study participants reported a suicide attempt in the past, but only 7% reported a suicide attempt due to gambling. Much of the literature has explored history of suicidality and current GD cross-sectionally (ie, is not able to account for whether prior suicide attempt[s] were due to GD).

