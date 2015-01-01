SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Albertini ACS, Peduzzi M. Rev. Esc. Enferm. USP 2024; 58: e20230239.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Universidade de São Paulo, Escola de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/1980-220X-REEUSP-2023-0239en

PMID

38995076

PMCID

PMC11243146

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the perception and experience of health professionals regarding fall prevention practices in hospital inpatient units.

METHOD: This is a qualitative exploratory and descriptive case study based on the Canadian framework of interprofessional competences. Data was collected from two focus groups, with different health professionals in each group, and thematic content analysis was used.

RESULTS: Five categories were drawn up which showed intense convergence between the participants of the two focus groups, within the context of fall prevention practices: communication between professionals and patients/carers for fall prevention, interprofessional communication for fall prevention, clarification of roles for fall prevention, health education about risk and fall prevention and continuing education for fall prevention.

CONCLUSION: Teamwork and collaborative practice are important for achieving good results in the prevention of falls in hospital care, but for this to happen, health professionals need to acquire the necessary competences for collaborative action.


Language: pt

Keywords

Humans; Hospitalization; Interprofessional Relations; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; Patient Care Team/organization & administration

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print