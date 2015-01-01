|
Albertini ACS, Peduzzi M. Rev. Esc. Enferm. USP 2024; 58: e20230239.
(Copyright © 2024, Universidade de São Paulo, Escola de Enfermagem)
38995076
OBJECTIVE: To understand the perception and experience of health professionals regarding fall prevention practices in hospital inpatient units.
Language: pt
Humans; Hospitalization; Interprofessional Relations; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; Patient Care Team/organization & administration