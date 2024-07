Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Research has largely conceptualized suicidal ambivalence as the difference between one's wish to live and wish to die without fully considering other suicide ideation (SI) experiences included on measures like the Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation (BSS). We utilized BSS items to identify SI latent classes and examined relevant correlates and outcomes.



METHODS: We collected self-report data from two samples of US adults who: (1) self-identified as LGBTQ+ (N = 349; cross-sectional) and (2) self-reported past-week SI (BSS score ≥ 11; N = 133; 3 timepoints).



RESULTS: Latent class analyses supported three-class (Sample 1) and four-class solutions (Sample 2), which included ambivalent classes. In Sample 1, sexual orientation, gender, depression, anxiety, SI, and suicide-specific rumination were concurrently associated with class membership. In Sample 2, depression, SI, suicide-specific rumination, and physical/psychological distance from suicide methods were concurrently associated with class membership. In Sample 2, at both follow-ups, suicide plans/preparations and Acute Suicidal Affective Disturbance symptom frequencies were provided by class membership, and suicidal intent significantly differed by class membership.



CONCLUSIONS: SI classes differed by sample and evidenced nuances in SI and suicidal ambivalence. Risk factors and suicide-related outcomes also differed by class membership. Implications and limitations are discussed.

