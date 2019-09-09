|
Citation
|
Wileman V, McGuinness S, Sweeney L, Norton C, Miller L, Stagg I, O'Carroll R, Moss-Morris R. Trials 2024; 25(1): e476.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38997767
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Participants in research trials often disclose severe depression symptoms, including thoughts of self-harm and suicidal ideation, in validated self-administered questionnaires such as the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). However, there is no standard protocol for responding to such disclosure, and the opportunity to support people at risk is potentially missed. We developed and evaluated a risk assessment protocol for the IBD-BOOST randomised controlled trial (ISRCTN71618461 09/09/2019).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Depression; Suicide; Risk Assessment; Time Factors; Self-harm; Suicide Prevention; Predictive Value of Tests; Ideation; *Suicidal Ideation; Protocol; *Patient Health Questionnaire; Depression/diagnosis/psychology; Long-term conditions; PHQ-9; Risk-assessment; Suicide, Attempted/psychology; Trials