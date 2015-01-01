Abstract

Urban arterial and collector roads, while interconnected within the urban transportation network, serve distinct purposes, leading to different driving risk profiles. Investigating these differences using advanced methods is of paramount significance. This study aims to achieve this by primarily collecting and processing relevant vehicle trajectory data alongside driver-vehicle-road-environment data. A comprehensive risk assessment matrix is constructed to assess driving risks, incorporating multiple conflict and traffic flow indicators with statistically temporal stability. The Entropy weight-TOPSIS method and the K-means algorithm are employed to determine the risk scores and levels of the target arterial and collector roads. Using risk levels as the outcome variables and multi-scale features as the explanatory variables, random parameters models with heterogeneity in means and variances are developed to identify the determinants of driving risks at different levels. Likelihood ratio tests and comparisons of out-of-sample and within-sample prediction are conducted.



RESULTS reveal significant statistical differences in the risk profiles between arterial and collector roads. The marginal effects of significant parameters are then calculated separately for arterial and collector roads, indicating that several factors have different impacts on the probability of risk levels for arterial and collector roads, such as the number of movable elements in road landscape pictures, the standard deviation of the vehicle's lateral acceleration, the average standard deviation of speed for all vehicles on the road segment, and the number of one-way lanes on the road segment. Some practical implications are provided based on the findings. Future research can be implemented by expanding the collected data to different regions and cities over longer periods.

