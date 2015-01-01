Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess risk factors and rates of suicide and other external cause deaths, among suicide attempters compared to the total population, stratified by psychiatric hospitalization discharge and mental diagnosis.



METHODS: A national registry-based analysis of suicide and external cause mortality was performed among suicide attempters between 2006 and 2020 in Israel in the National Hospital ED database. Data was stratified by psychiatric hospitalization status by linking to the national psychiatric case registry. Age adjusted mortality rates were calculated.A multivariate cox regression model assessed the relative risk of demographic factors and psychiatric diagnosis and hospitalization on outcomes.



RESULTS: Among 57,579 first suicide attempters, of whom 16,874 had a psychiatric hospitalization, there were 853 suicides (1.5%) and 473 deaths from other external causes (0.8%), 485 suicides (2.9%) and 199 external cause deaths (1.2%) in the psychiatric group. Suicide risk was highest in the year after the attempt, but continued throughout the study, particularly in the psychiatric hospitalized group. Suicide rates within one year of first suicide attempt were 137 (95% CI 122-152) times higher than the total population, 190 (155-233) times in females and 128 (112-145) times in males, 178 (153-207), 243 (181-325) and 158 (132-190) times higher, respectively, in those with a psychiatric hospitalization.



CONCLUSIONS: We found a greatly increased risk for suicide and significant increase for other external causes of death amongst a cohort of suicide attempters, compared to the total population, particularly those with a history of psychiatric hospitalization.

