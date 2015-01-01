Abstract

(1) Background: Femicide is an increasing phenomenon consisting of the murder of a woman for gender-related reasons. Despite the enactment of new laws aimed at controlling the phenomenon by toughening the penalties and introducing aggravating circumstances, there is an increasing trend that testifies to the persistence of a flaw in the actual measures. (2) Case Presentation. We report the case of the murder of a 32-year-old woman-perpetrated by an ex-husband who refused to accept the end of the marriage-the analysis of which allowed us to frame the case as femicide. (3) Discussion. Despite global awareness of this phenomenon, the identification of risk factors to predict and prevent femicide is of utmost importance. This can be achieved by a multidisciplinary approach involving police officers, legal professionals, hospitals, governmental and nongovernmental organizations, and medico-legal departments aimed at promoting standardized methodologies. (4) Conclusions. We evaluate the contribution of forensic investigations to the identification of key elements that can help frame the murder of a woman as a femicide. Considering the devastating consequences for children who witness this kind of violence within the domestic setting, the planning of more impactful preventive actions is, thus, mandatory to minimize effects on public health.

Language: en