Nguyen DD, Bhojani N, Trinh QD. Eur. Urol. Focus 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.euf.2024.06.013

38997837

The mini systematic review and meta-analysis by Uleri et al using pooled data from a randomized controlled trial and four registry-based cohort studies found no evidence of an association between 5α-reductase (5-ARI) use and depression or suicide. While these findings are reassuring, the conflicting body of evidence on the association between 5-ARI use and psychological adverse events warrants further discussion.


