Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to analyze the association between alcohol use disorder (AUD) and suicidal ideation (SI) in the general Korean population.



METHODS: The 2022 Mental Health Awareness Survey was collected from the Chungcheongnam-do Mental Health Welfare Center (CHMHC). Before Propensity Score Matching (PSM), 823 participants were included in this study. After 1:4 PSM, the 255 participants were analyzed using the chi-square test and matched conditional logistic regression.



RESULTS: The AUD group had higher odds of experiencing SI than the non-AUD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]: 2.40, 95% confidence intervals [CI]: 1.10-5.22). Stratified matched conditional logistic regression showed that, among the female, <40 years and single group, the AUD group was more likely to experience SI compared with the non-AUD, respectively (AOR:3.53, 95% CI: 1.20-10.44/AOR:3.45, 95% CI: 1.03-11.55/AOR:4.83, 95% CI: 1.18-19.69). However, among the male, ≥40 years and married group, we discovered no association between AUD and SI.



CONCLUSIONS: Through this study, we found a strong association between the AUD group and SI. This association was particularly strong among female, <40 years, and single groups. This study elucidates the relationship between AUD and SI in the Chungnam region, which had not been previously identified in Korea, and it is expected to serve as foundational data for reducing the high suicide rate in this region. However, due to the limitation of being a cross-sectional study, future longitudinal research is required.

