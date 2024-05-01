Abstract

PURPOSE: Although previous studies have examined the association between youth psychosocial risks and their perceptions of their neighborhood, it is unclear how objective neighborhood characteristics are associated with psychosocial risks and mental health symptoms among adolescents. We investigated how neighborhood characteristics moderate the relationship between youth psychosocial characteristics and mental health symptoms.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study examined 13,837 emergency department visits by 14-18-year-olds who completed a standardized Behavioral Health Screening in a tertiary pediatric hospital in Philadelphia from 2013 to 2020. Psychosocial risk factors and mental health symptoms were assessed based on self-reported survey responses. We characterized neighborhoods as low-, moderate-, and high-stress based on gun violence incidence from 2013 to 2020 and the census tract-level Child Opportunity Index. Mixed effects logistic regression and Poisson models were used to examine moderation effects.



RESULTS: The 9,814 included patients were 64% female and 64% non-Hispanic Black. The following psychosocial risk factors were associated with two to eight times higher odds of depressive symptoms and suicide risk: exposure to trauma, bullying at school, at-risk substance use, fighting, and retaliation. Adolescents living in high-stress neighborhoods were twice as likely to report fighting and retaliation and reported more psychosocial risk factors than those in low-stress neighborhoods. Odds of mental health symptoms increased with the number of psychosocial risk factors, particularly in youth from low-stress neighborhoods.



DISCUSSION: Objective neighborhood characteristics had a significant interaction effect on the relationship between psychosocial risks and depression and suicide risk among adolescents seeking care in a pediatric emergency department.

Language: en