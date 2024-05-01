|
Austin AE, Frank M, Short NA. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39001749
PURPOSE: Food insecurity is a risk factor for poor mental health and suicidal behaviors among adolescents. Prior research shows that states with policies that expand Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility have a lower prevalence of food insecurity. The primary aim of this study was to compare the prevalence of feelings of sadness or hopelessness, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts among adolescents in states that had the asset test eliminated and the income limit increased for SNAP eligibility to adolescents in states that did not have either policy.
Suicide attempts; Suicidal thoughts; Suicidal behaviors; Food insecurity; Adolescent mental health; Supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP)