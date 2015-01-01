Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childbirth posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) poses significant challenges, impacting both mothers and infants. This work investigates whether childbirth PTSD is less recognized than PTSD caused by other index events.



METHODS: In two preregistered experimens we investigated the public and professional perception of PTSD resulting from childbirth compared to other traumatic events (i.e., sexual assault, car accident, terror attack, and an earthquake).



FINDINGS: Study 1, conducted among the general population in the U.S. revealed that a woman depicted as experiencing PTSD symptoms due to childbirth, was less likely to be recognized as suffering from PTSD than a woman with the same symptoms resulting from other traumatic events. Study 2 demonstrated that mental health professionals worldwide are also less inclined to diagnose PTSD when childbirth is the index event in comparison to other index events.



DISCUSSION: Due to the importance of social recognition in the treatment of PTSD, the findings underscore the urgent need for heightened awareness and education regarding childbirth PTSD to bridge the recognition gap among the general population and mental health professionals.

