Abstract

It was the aim of the study to analyze the distribution and pattern of facial fractures following e-scooter trauma. Prospective audit data of facial fractures were retrospectively collected to investigate the impact of e-scooter hire, specifically in the form of facial fractures associated with their use. Data collected included patient demographics, mode of injury, date of injury, facial bones involved, presence of soft tissue injury, and factors associated with injury, including intoxication and helmet use. A total of 849 patients were treated for facial fractures during the study period, of which 34 were attributed to e-scooter use. One-half of those injured riding e-scooters were intoxicated, and one-quarter were wearing helmets. There have been an increasing number of facial fractures associated with e-scooter use following the start of the shared e-scooter trial. Zygomaticomaxillary complex fractures were the most common pattern of facial fracture seen. Most patients required surgical management of their injuries. Policymakers should consider how to improve the enforcement of current regulations, given the healthcare cost associated with the management of these preventable injuries.

