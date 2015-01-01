Abstract

This paper conducted an experimental study of reduced models of a main gas pipeline for avalanche damage considering operational conditions. Two options were considered as a method of avalanche damage prevention: single steel rings at the crack edges and steel winding with a winding pitch of 0.25 m. For the tension force, 5% of the steel wire breaking force was taken, which was equal to 1 mm. The ambient environment was simulated by a climatic chamber, where two options of temperature loads were considered: +20 °C and -10 °C. It was found that reinforcement with single rings of pipeline models under conditions of positive (+20 °C) and negative (-10 °C) temperatures showed that the crack opening width in the ring direction decreased 1.63 times and 1.9 times, accordingly. The crack length (longitudinal direction) decreased 2.18 times and 2.45 times, accordingly. The reinforcement of the pipeline models with prestressed wire winding on the crack propagation under conditions of positive (+20 °C) and negative (-10 °C) temperatures showed that the width of the crack opening in the ring direction decreased 1.5 times and 1.46 times, accordingly. The crack length (longitudinal direction) decreased 1.4 times and 1.44 times accordingly, which is a positive moment in addressing the issue of the localisation and stoppage of a crack fracture in main gas pipelines. Simultaneously, the analysis of the prestressed pipelines model test results on crack fracture propagation showed that single rings are more effective, which decreased the crack opening width by 1.1 times and the crack length up to 1.5. Therefore, the experimental results obtained positively complement the available methods of crack localisation in main gas pipelines, which can be used by engineers and research communities when designing or reinforcing existing operating main steel gas pipelines.

