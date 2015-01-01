Abstract

Deep foundation pit excavation is an important way to develop underground space in congested urban areas. Rock bridges prevent the interconnection of joints and control the deformation and failure of the rock mass caused by excavation for foundation pits. However, few studies have considered the acoustic properties and strain field evolution of rock bridges. To investigate the control mechanisms of rock bridges in intermittent joints, jointed specimens with varying rock bridge length and angle were prepared and subjected to laboratory uniaxial compression tests, employing acoustic emission (AE) and digital image correlation (DIC) techniques. The results indicated a linear and positive correlation between uniaxial compressive strength and length, and a non-linear and negative correlation with angle. Moreover, AE counts and cumulative AE counts increased with loading, suggesting surges due to the propagation and coalescence of wing and macroscopic cracks. Analysis of RA-AF values revealed that shear microcracks dominated the failure, with the ratio of shear microcracks increasing as length decreased and angle increased. Notably, angle exerted a more significant impact on the damage form. As length diminished, the failure plane's transition across the rock bridge shifted from a complex coalescence of shear cracks to a direct merger of only coplanar shear cracks, reducing the number of tensile cracks required for failure initiation. The larger the angle, the higher the degree of coalescence of the rock bridge and, consequently, the fewer tensile cracks required for failure. The decrease of length and the increase of angle make rock mass more fragile. The more inclined the failure mode is to shear failure, the smaller the damage required for failure, and the more prone the areas is to rock mass disaster. These findings can provide theoretical guidance for the deformation and control of deep foundation pits.

