Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disasters can overwhelm healthcare systems, making effective triage a crucial skill for nurses. Role-Play Scenario-Based Disaster Triage Training offers a promising approach to prepare nursing students for these situations. Understanding students' experiences with this training method can inform its development and effectiveness in fostering disaster preparedness. However, little is known about this training experience of nursing students. In particular, by examining the challenges faced by students, the emotional distress they experience and their achievements, it will provide guidance for the development of education programs in a more comprehensive and student-oriented manner.



AIM: The aim of this study is to elucidate the experiences of nursing students regarding Role-Play Scenario-Based Disaster Triage Training. DESIGN AND METHODS: A qualitative approach was employed to comprehend participating students' experiences. Face-to-face and online semi-structured interviews were conducted with 17 students using an interview guide, and the interactions were recorded for subsequent analysis. Thematic analysis was employed to develop themes.



RESULTS: The study results emphasize the challenges experienced by students during triage training, their gains and the support they need to cope with the challenges they experience. Data were organized around four main themes: "Challenges of the triage process" with subthemes such as "Thinking of the actual earthquake moment" and "Ethical dilemmas"; "Emotional turmoil" with subthemes including "Anxiety" and "Fear and Helplessness"; "Achievements" with subthemes such as "Increase in knowledge and skills" and "The importance of the nurse"; and "Suggestions" with subthemes including "Continuous education" and "Mandatory course".



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of the study provide new insights into the experiences of nursing students during the disaster triage process. The results may contribute to the improvement of future training programs by identifying the challenges and needs faced by nursing students after disaster triage education.

