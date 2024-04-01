Abstract

The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic was a public health emergency that impacted adolescents across the United States and disproportionately affected youth experiencing marginalization due to less access to resources and supports. This study reviews the increases in intimate partner and youth violence during the pandemic, mechanisms contributing to these increases, and the overarching health impacts on adolescents. Pediatric health professionals have a vital role to play in implementing healing-centered practices and prevention efforts that mitigate impacts of trauma and violence and that support youth and families in pathways to healing and recovery.

