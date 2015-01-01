Abstract

This article discusses fundamental issues associated with the functional reliability of selected fire alarm systems (FASs) in operation during building fires. FASs operate under diverse external or internal natural environmental conditions, and the operational process of FAS should take into account the impacts of physical phenomena that occur during fires. Their operation is associated with the constant provision of reliability. FAS designers should also consider the system's reliability when developing fire control matrices, tables, algorithms, or scenarios. All functions arising from an FAS control matrix should be implemented with a permissible reliability level, R(DPN)(t), prior to, as well as during, a fire. This should be assigned to the controls saved in the fire alarm control unit (FCP). This article presents the process by which high temperatures generated during a fire impact the reliability of FAS functioning. It was developed considering selected critical paths for a specific scenario and the control matrix for an FAS. Such assumptions make it possible to determine the impact of various temperatures generated during a fire on the reliability of an FAS. To this end, the authors reviewed that the waveform of the R(t) function changes for a given FAS over time, Δt, and then determined the fitness paths. The critical paths are located within the fire detection and suppression activation process, using FAS or fixed extinguishing devices (FEDs), and the paths were modeled with acceptable and unacceptable technical states. The last section of this article defines a model and graph for the operational process of a selected FAS, the analysis of which enables conclusions to be drawn that can be employed in the design and implementation stages.

Language: en