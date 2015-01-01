Abstract

Reinforcement Learning (RL) methods are regarded as effective for designing autonomous driving policies. However, even when RL policies are trained to convergence, ensuring their robust safety remains a challenge, particularly in long-tail data. Therefore, decision-making based on RL must adequately consider potential variations in data distribution. This paper presents a framework for highway autonomous driving decisions that prioritizes both safety and robustness. Utilizing the proposed Replay Buffer Constrained Policy Optimization (RECPO) method, this framework updates RL strategies to maximize rewards while ensuring that the policies always remain within safety constraints. We incorporate importance sampling techniques to collect and store data in a Replay buffer during agent operation, allowing the reutilization of data from old policies for training new policy models, thus mitigating potential catastrophic forgetting. Additionally, we transform the highway autonomous driving decision problem into a Constrained Markov Decision Process (CMDP) and apply our proposed RECPO for training, optimizing highway driving policies. Finally, we deploy our method in the CARLA simulation environment and compare its performance in typical highway scenarios against traditional CPO, current advanced strategies based on Deep Deterministic Policy Gradient (DDPG), and IDM + MOBIL (Intelligent Driver Model and the model for minimizing overall braking induced by lane changes). The results show that our framework significantly enhances model convergence speed, safety, and decision-making stability, achieving a zero-collision rate in highway autonomous driving.

