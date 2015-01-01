Abstract

With the growing demand for infrastructure and transportation facilities, the need for advanced structural health monitoring (SHM) systems is critical. This study introduces two innovative, cost-effective, standalone, and open-source data acquisition devices designed to enhance SHM through the latest sensing technologies. The first device, termed CEDAS_acc, integrates the ADXL355 MEMS accelerometer with a RaspberryPi mini-computer, ideal for measuring strong ground motions and assessing structural modal properties during forced vibration tests and structural monitoring of mid-rise buildings. The second device, CEDAS_geo, incorporates the SM24 geophone sensor with a Raspberry Pi, designed for weak ground motion measurements, making it suitable for seismograph networks, seismological research, and early warning systems. Both devices function as acceleration/velocity Data Acquisition Systems (DAS) and standalone data loggers, featuring hardware components such as a single-board mini-computer, sensors, Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs), and micro-SD cards housed in protective casings. The CEDAS_acc includes a triaxial MEMS accelerometer with three ADCs, while the CEDAS_geo uses horizontal and vertical geophone elements with an ADC board. To validate these devices, rigorous tests were conducted. Offset Test, conducted by placing the sensor on a leveled flat surface in six orientations, demonstrating the accelerometer's ability to provide accurate measurements using gravity as a reference; Frequency Response Test, performed at the Gebze Technical University Earthquake and Structure Laboratory (GTU-ESL), comparing the devices' responses to the GURALP-5TDE reference sensor, with CEDAS_acc evaluated on a shaking table and CEDAS_geo's performance assessed using ambient vibration records; and Noise Test, executed in a low-noise rural area to determine the intrinsic noise of CEDAS_geo, showing its capability to capture vibrations lower than ambient noise levels. Further field tests were conducted on a 10-story reinforced concrete building in Gaziantep, Turkey, instrumented with 8 CEDAS_acc and 1 CEDAS_geo devices. The building's response to a magnitude 3.2 earthquake and ambient vibrations was analyzed, comparing results to the GURALP-5TDE reference sensors and demonstrating the devices' accuracy in capturing peak accelerations and modal frequencies with minimal deviations. The study also introduced the Record Analyzer (RECANA) web application for managing data analysis on CEDAS devices, supporting various data formats, and providing tools for filtering, calibrating, and exporting data. This comprehensive study presents valuable, practical solutions for SHM, enhancing accessibility, reliability, and efficiency in structural and seismic monitoring applications and offering robust alternatives to traditional, costlier systems.

