Abstract

Appropriate traffic cooperation at intersections plays a crucial part in modern intelligent transportation systems. To enhance traffic efficiency at intersections, this paper establishes a cooperative motion optimization strategy that adjusts the trajectories of autonomous vehicles (AVs) based on risk degree. Initially, AVs are presumed to select any exit lanes, thereby optimizing spatial resources. Trajectories are generated for each possible lane. Subsequently, a motion optimization algorithm predicated on risk degree is introduced, which takes into account the trajectories and motion states of AVs. The risk degree serves to prevent collisions between conflicting AVs. A cooperative motion optimization strategy is then formulated, incorporating car-following behavior, traffic signals, and conflict resolution as constraints. Specifically, the movement of all vehicles at the intersection is modified to achieve safer and more efficient traffic flow. The strategy is validated through a simulation using SUMO. The results indicate a 20.51% and 11.59% improvement in traffic efficiency in two typical scenarios when compared to a First-Come-First-Serve approach. Moreover, numerical experiments reveal significant enhancements in the stability of optimized AV acceleration.

Language: en