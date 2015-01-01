Abstract

Compelling evidence has shown that geomagnetic disturbances in vertical intensity polarization before great earthquakes are promising precursors across diverse rupture conditions. However, the geomagnetic vertical intensity polarization method uses the spectrum of smooth signals, and the anomalous waveforms of seismic electromagnetic radiation, which are basically nonstationary, have not been adequately considered. By combining pulse amplitude analysis and an experimental study of the cumulative frequency of anomalies, we found that the pulse amplitudes before the 2022 Luding M6.8 earthquake show characteristics of multiple synchronous anomalies, with the highest (or higher) values occurring during the analyzed period. Similar synchronous anomalies were observed before the 2021 Yangbi M6.4 earthquake, the 2022 Lushan M6.1 earthquake and the 2022 Malcolm M6.0 earthquake, and these anomalies indicate migration from the periphery toward the epicenters over time. The synchronous changes are in line with the recognition of previous geomagnetic anomalies with characteristics of high values before an earthquake and gradual recovery after the earthquake. Our study suggests that the pulse amplitude is effective for extracting anomalies in geomagnetic vertical intensity polarization, especially in the presence of nonstationary signals when utilizing observations from multiple station arrays. Our findings highlight the importance of incorporating pulse amplitude analysis into earthquake prediction research on geomagnetic disturbances.

Language: en